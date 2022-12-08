Thunderbirds Are Go!

Not Available

In the 21st century Jeff Tracy creates a unique emergency response team: International Rescue. Equipped with special vehicles that enable the organization to react to any crisis, whether it be anywhere on earth or in space. Jeff's five sons operate the Thunderbirds 1 to 5 with help from engineer Brains and Kayo the pilot of Thunderbird Shadow. Lady Penelope and chauffeur Parker are the hands on intelligence team on the ground. Together they save anyone in need, while trying to find and capture the terrorist know as the Hood.