Inspired on Jorge Amado's romance "Tieta do Agreste", the plot is set on the fictional city of Santana do Agreste, at Brazil's northwest, and has as main theme Tieta's life turnarounds. Twenty-five years after being chased out of town by her father Zé Esteves (Sebastião Vasconcelos), she returns to her birth town seeking revenge against all that mistreated her and laugh at her in the past. Her boldness twists Santana do Agreste's routine.