Tiger Mom Blues

Full-time mom Cha Heung Sin grew up under the strict discipline of first-generation tiger mom Ding Kwai Yin. She unintentionally formulates a series of monster-style rules for her two daughters, causing resentment from her elder daughter Yim Sin Yue. Mother and daughter are constantly at war with each other. Husband Yim Ha normally plays the role of mediator to ease the tension, but he is facing a mid-life crisis and the temptation to have an extramarital affair. The couple head towards separation... Cha Heung Sin is not just strict at home, she is also tough to outsiders. She fights bitterly with Yuen Yuen at the parent-teacher association. Luckily, Man Ga Hei, a fearless disciplinary mistress, capably handles the situation and eventually turns the two tiger moms into friends who share with each other the little known hardships of being a tiger mom.