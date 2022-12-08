Not Available

Tigers About the House follows Giles Clark, British Tiger expert and Head of Big Cats at Australia Zoo, as he hand-rears the most genetically important Sumatran tigers in the world – brothers, Spot and Stripe. To ensure the cubs survival, Giles is taking Spot and Stripe home to live with his boisterous family. Join Giles as he earns stripes of his own on a playful journey with the inquisitive cubs who are quickly growing into confident young tigers testing the boundaries, forming bonds and facing unprecedented challenges. Can Giles give the cubs the start they need and can the cubs help save their species from the brink of extinction?