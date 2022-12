Not Available

Yuri was born from a rich family. Yuri dreams of becoming a pianist, but after her mother passes away her father got remarried to a woman who worked as a hostess. Yuri then left home and lived by playing piano at hotel. One day, Yuri hears that her father died and only left behind a wire factory that is in debt. Yuri and her stepmother, who hated each other while their father was alive, attempts to restore the factory together.