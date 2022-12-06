Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen + Dave

Not Available

The show documents the lives of Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro during the months leading up to their wedding and culminating with the wedding ceremony. MTV's cameras captured Carmen and Dave as they juggled their professional lives, while planning the most important day of their life. Viewers will witness the couple preparing for their anything-but-traditional and extraordinarily sexy wedding. Key events include: Carmen choosing the guest list of rock royalty, picking out the flowers, deciding on the guest performance, the writing of the vows, and last but not least, the bachelor and bachelorette parties. Seven episodes are planned.