Not Available

Host, Gail Vaz-Oxlade, each week visits a couple who are in debt and having relationship troubles. The participants are given weekly challenges, some of which are to help bring the finances and debt under control, with the others meant to help the couple's relationship. At the end of three weeks, Vaz-Oxlade gives the couple a cheque for an amount up to $5,000, depending on how well they did during the challenges.