Not Available

Till Death Us Do Part is a British television sitcom that aired on BBC1, first as a Comedy Playhouse play in July 1965, then in seven series from June 1966 to December 1975. Created by Johnny Speight, Till Death Us Do Part centred on the East End Garnett family, led by patriarch Alf Garnett (Warren Mitchell), a reactionary white working-class man who holds racist and anti-socialist views. His gentle and long-suffering wife Else was played by Dandy Nichols, and his daughter Rita by Una Stubbs. Rita's bright but layabout husband Mike Rawlins (Anthony Booth) is a socialist.