From Tim and Eric, the creators of Adult Swim's 'Tom Goes To The Mayor', comes a bizarre comedy, which consists of sketches, fake commercials, prank phone calls, etc. Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, features many guest stars, in addition to it's numerous appearances by the show's creators Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim. It is mostly live-action, which is very unusual for a channel called "Cartoon Network". The unusual humor should appeal to viewers of the rest of the Adult Swim block that airs on the Cartoon Network.