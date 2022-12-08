Tim Marlow at the Courtauld

Not Available

In this three-part series Tim Marlow presents a unique insight into The Courtauld Institute, one of the finest small museums in the world. Its collection stretches from the early Renaissance into the 20th century and is particularly famous for its magnificent Impressionist and Post-Impressionist paintings. In his engaging and informative style, Tim Marlow presents his pick of the art on display in the Gallery, each episode focusing on a number of key works from The Courtaulds remarkable collection. He also takes an exclusive look at The Courtaulds ongoing restoration work and explores the evolution of the collection itself.