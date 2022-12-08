Not Available

Tim Winton's The Turning

  • Drama

Seventeen talented Australian directors from diverse artistic disciplines each create a chapter of the hauntingly beautiful collection of short stories The Turning by multi-award winning author Tim Winton. The linking and overlapping stories explore the extraordinary turning points in ordinary people’s lives in a stunning portrait of a small coastal community. Characters face second thoughts and regret, relationships irretrievably alter, resolves are made or broken, and lives change direction forever.

