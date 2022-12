Not Available

The wild terrain of South Africa’s Timbavati reserve is the backdrop to this epic trilogy. Over a two year period, filmmakers follow the everyday struggle for survival of an old lion king at the end of his prime and three aggressive lion brothers ready to fight for his pride. Witness as a powerful leopard masters a huge territory and an expert leopard huntress battles it out with her bad tempered counterpart. For these big cats every day is a battle between life and death.