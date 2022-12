Not Available

Timbuctoo is a series of 26 children's books, written and illustrated by Roger Hargreaves, better known for his Mr Men series. It was published from 1978–79. The books tell the stories of a group of animals, each of whom is named after the sound that their particular animal makes. The animated series of Timbuctoo was shown on CITV and Carlton in 1997 and narrated by Ronnie Corbett.