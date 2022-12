Not Available

Mark Horton, Dave MacLeod and Jo Caruth sitting on Offa's CroftArchaeologists Dave MacLeod, Jo Caruth and Mark Horton each week set out to solve historical mysteries from their unique aerial perspective. Aerial archaeology combines high-flying excitement with a fair amount of discomfort. But the highs definitely make up for the lows, as the outlines of hidden Druid avenues, unexpected pre-Roman habitations or even secret wartime tunnels appear on photographs taken from the air.