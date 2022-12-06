Not Available

Time Gentlemen Please is a British sitcom. Commissioned by Sky One, it was primarily written by Richard Herring and Al Murray and ran for two series between 2000 and 2002. The show is set in a run-down pub whose xenophobic landlord, 'The Governor' (or 'Guv'), has some very old-fashioned views on how a pub should be run. The Governor is an evolution of Al Murray's stage persona 'The Pub Landlord', which he had used in stand up since 1994. Behind the bar Guv has help from Steve, a rather useless young lad, and Janet, a loud-mouthed Australian who is drawn to the job, for as the 'Guv' says Australians are "bred for bar work; it's instinct... instinct!". At the end of Series One Janet leaves to return to her homeland and in Series Two is replaced by Connie, a young student who had previously been employed by Guv's arch-rival Greg Thompson.