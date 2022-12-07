Time Goes By

Not Available

Can a shattered family be like a “whole” again? Year 1967…Oceangoing master, Ali Akarsu spends the most of his time away from his family. While he is away, his wife Cemile takes care of their four children. She tries to cover up her husband’s deficiency. The story begins with the return of Ali from his voyage. All the family members are happy that Ali’s coming back from his voyage but they are unaware of the fact that this return will change their lives forever. This time there is a dark side of this return no one knows about. He acts different to everyone, especially Cemile. One day, Cemile finds a letter in Ali’s pocket which will lead to many events that will make the Akarsu family upside down, a letter that will reveal all his love secrets. After reading this letter, Cemile finds out that Ali has an affair with a foreign woman named Caroline. From that moment on, nothing stays the same. Will Cemile forgive her husband? Will Ali choose to stay with Cemile or his secret love? Will the children forgive Ali and accept this affair or make him leave the family?