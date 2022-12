Not Available

Valerian comes from the year 2417 and meets Laureline in the year 912. Valerian takes Laureline back to his own time that results in Earth disappearing from the solar system. The couple settle in the galactic capital Point Central and realize they are possibly the only humans left. They begin a new life as space mercenaries and adventurers, exploring the new space-time continuum while at the same time attempting to rediscover the Earth.