Time Spiral

  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Iwasaki Marie

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A swirling spiral of space and time connecting the past and the future. When Aizawa Natsuki was a child, she was kidnapped which left her severely & emotionally traumatized. Natsuki grew up relying on her friend Yuki Kentaro. She now studies physics at a university. One day, she meets newly appointed professor Tatsumi Shuya. From then on, mysterious events occur continuously around Natsuki. Shuya is a time traveller who travels between the future and the past. What could be the fate of this hero and heroine?

Cast

Ayaka TakeuchiShizuka Saito
Meisa KurokiNatsuki Aizawa
GacktShuya Tatsumi
Yuta HiraokaKentaro Yuki
Seika TaketomiMami Mitsuda
Kayoko KishimotoYoshimi Aizawa

