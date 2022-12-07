Not Available

'Time Team Digs: A History Of Britain' includes no less than eight especially made programmes featuring the best and most exciting digs from the series to cover the history of the British Isles. In true Time Team fashion, you'll share in the discovery of artefacts from the Bronze Age, Iron Age, the Roman Invasion, Roman Britain, the Dark Ages, Norman Britain, Medieval Britain and Modern Britain. From amazing Bronze age finds in Worcester, Dorset and Somerset to the discovery of a missing late 18th Century viaduct in South Wales, and from a beautiful Roman tiled mosaic floor in Cirencester to a fabulous hoard of Italian pottery found in a Spanish Armada shipwreck, Time Team Digs: A History Of Britain reveals a trench full of important historical information and exciting discoveries.