Not Available

Tony Robinson swaps the familiar tools of the archaeological trade for ancient maps and records, as the Time Team invite individuals with an interest in their local history to become 'history hunters'. Each week, three teams will investigate the history of a different community to see what they can unearth about a town, village, street, house or backyard. Using resources that are available to anyone, Time Team History Hunters will enable people to investigate local gossip and myths and find out the truth of long-held theories.