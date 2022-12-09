Not Available

Travel Channel takes viewers on an unexpected journey back in time with the help of a witty tour guide and eye-popping CGI graphics. In the new half-hour original series, "Time Traveling with Brian Unger," premiering with back-to-back episodes on Monday, April 20 at 10:00 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, audiences will be visually transported to America's past and entertained by amazing tales of yesteryear - typically not found in guidebooks. Hosted by Unger, an experienced producer, commentator, actor and comedian with credits including "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "The Daily Show" and more, the series looks at iconic landmarks, personalities and events in a fresh, new way, revealing historical details many of us never knew occurred.