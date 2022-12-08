Timeless Love

Not Available

Jerónimo Linares (Juan Soler) goes to visit his brother in Mexico; sadly, he finds out that he had committed suicide. After some investigations, he learns his brother was killed by his soon to be mother in law, as she did not want her daughter Roberta (Jessica Coch) marrying him. Jerónimo decides to avenge his brother’s death, and make Roberta’s life a living hell. Jerónimo will get involved with Renata, who is Roberta’s sister, making this story even more interesting yet. This Telenovela was seen in over 25 countries.