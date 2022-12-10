Not Available

Tinga Tinga Tales is a 52 episodes children's series based on African folk tales and aimed at 4- to 6-year olds. It was commissioned by the BBC for its CBeebies channel, and by Disney Channel for its Disney Junior block. Named after the Tingatinga art from Tanzania, it was made in Kenya by a studio of about 50 people. The music is by Kenyan singer-songwriter Eric Wainaina. The series was first developed by Claudia Lloyd, head of animation at Tiger Aspect, while travelling through Africa. The first three episodes premiered on the BBC website in early February 2010. The distribution rights have been bought by Entertainment Rights.