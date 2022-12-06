Not Available

Tinsel Town was a hard-hitting drama about a group of young adults who live for the the high-octane club world in Glasgow. The 45 minute programme was unique in that it was one of the first UK drama serials made specifically to be Broadcast on Digital-only channel BBC Choice. It eventually made onto terrestrial TV on BBC 2 the following month. The first series launched quietly in August 2000 and focused mainly on Mathew Brady (Stephen Duffy) and Paul Coutts (Stuart Sinclar-Blyth), who are both hardcore drug-dealers in Tinsel Town. Coutt's girlfriend Teresa (Dawn Steele) also provided fireworks by sleeping with Brady behind his back! Also in lead roles, and providing comedy to proceedings were Sandra Taylor (Mandy Mathews) and Jack Donnelly (Paul Hicky) who befriend the mysterious and troubled Tinsel Town DJ Lex (Kate Dickie) who was being physical