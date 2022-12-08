Not Available

Tameka Cottle a.k.a. Tiny from the 90's r&b hit group "Xscape" and Antonia Carter a.k.a Toya both have one thing in common; both are the mothers of the children for two famous hip hop artists. Tiny is the fiancé of T.i and has 2 kids for him and Toya, the ex wife of rapper Lil Wayne has a daughter for him. Both women are eager to live their lives without having the title of these rappers "Baby mommas" As we follow around Tiny and Toya, we learn that there is more to these ladies than just being these rappers "baby momma's".