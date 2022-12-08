Not Available

Tiny House Nation follows renovation experts and hosts John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin as they travel across America to show off ingenious small spaces and the inventive people who live in them. Along the way, they also help families design and construct their own mini-dream homes in spaces no larger than 300 square feet. From a micro-apartment in New York City to a caboose car-turned-home in Montana to a micro-sized mobile home for road tripping, this series celebrates the exploding movement of tiny homes. From pricey to budget-friendly, Tiny House Nation is not a typical design show but one that proves size doesn’t always matter – it’s creativity that counts.