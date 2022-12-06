Not Available

Tiny Toon Adventures is a kid-version of the classic Warner Bros. cartoon stars and their cartoons. This show is hosted by Buster and Babs Bunny (No relation!) and their friends Plucky Duck, an egotistical power crazy duck much like Daffy Duck, and Hamton Pig, a shy, kind-hearted pig with low self-esteem just like Porky Pig. The toons are constantly terrorized by Dizzy Devil, a purple version of Taz; Elmyra Duff, a dangerously childish, animal loving freak of nature which makes any animal who comes near her run; and rich kid Montana Max, who goes by the philosophy that rich people never pay and hates everyone and everything.