Not Available

Tipping the Velvet is a slightly raunchy drama from the BBC that more than anything is a passionate love story between two Victorian women. Set in the 1890s, it follows the rise of Kity Butler, a male impersonator in the musical halls and her devoted dresser Nan. When Kitty ends their affair, Nan drifts into the seedy sexual underworld of Victorian London but winds up destitute, alone and about to face the biggest decision of her life.