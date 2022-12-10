Titanic: Stories from the Deep

Not Available

A ground-breaking documentary series uncovering new history from 12,000 feet deep below the Atlantic Ocean. With the use of cutting-edge technology, the unique collection of artifacts salvaged from the underwater resting site of the wreck tells us brand new stories of love, deception, fate and heroics. Presented by Victor Garber, who featured as Thomas Andrews in James Cameron’s Titanic, each episode follows the individual journeys of these artifacts from their recovery, to their connection to specific passengers on the ship and their connection to someone living today.