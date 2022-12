Not Available

On April 14, 1912, during the last leg of her maiden voyage, The Titanic -- known as the "ship of dreams" -- struck an iceberg and sank; more than 1500 lives were lost. In the award-winning documentary, the most complete chronicle of the Titanic disaster ever created, rarely seen newsreel footage and filmed testimonials of survivors and historians take you on an incomparable voyage into one of history's most unforgettable tragedies.