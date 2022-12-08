Tito: Crveno i crno

Not Available

After a year and a half of research and hundreds of interviews with important witnesses of history and anti-history, citizens of the former Yugoslavia, comes added and expanded version of the story of the communistic believer and heretic communist, the biggest brand of the country that no longer exist, Josip Broz Tito. In 24 one-hour episodes, the authors in information-chronological form as closely as possible are trying to show the two sides of the fifty years of historical thriller. Witnesses - politicians, colleagues, victims, historians, sociologists, lawyers, writers, psychologists - explain how a man could be a terrorist, the liberator, the enlightened monarch, a global leader and a balancer between the blocks, bon vivant and a hunter, the ideological leader guarantor of peace and unity of multi-national country, a fighter against Stalin, the last Habsburg, born Machiavellian, worshiped dictator.