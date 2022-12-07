Titty Bang Bang

Not Available

The show features female performers portraying a wealth of characters in a variety of odd situations; brilliant, off-centre catchphrases and deeply disturbing activities from the likes of forensics perverts Parker and Harris and the horribly disfigured surgery-addict Maxine Bendix. Tittybangbang creators Jill Parker, Debbie Chazen and Lucy Montgomery (with a bit of help from Bob Mortimer) have picked the best elements that made formats like Little Britain, Catherine Tate and the League of Gentlemen - together with a sense of catchphrase that’s reminiscent of the Fast Show - work, and chucked them in together to see what comes out.