TJAProjects

Two friends, TJ and Amy, search for filming locations for their upcoming Slender Man film project. As they walk through a graveyard, they encounter the Slender Man, initially believing it to be Jake, the father of TJ's daughter, Dahlia. The two are separated in the ensuing chaos, with Amy being confronted by the Slender Man on her own. TJ finds her in a delirious state, with hand-shaped burn marks on her body. TJ is then forced to protect her daughter and deal with Amy's fragile sanity, while the threat of the Slender Man looms over them. Additionally, two other mysterious entities make their presence known, both of whom appear to have an interest in Dahlia.