TNA British Bootcamp

In a brand new series exclusive to Challenge TV, cameras go behind the scenes of TNA Wrestling's search for a UK superstar and follow tag-team twins Hannah and Holly Blossom, Marty Scurll and Rockstar Spud as they hope to make it big in the ultra-competitive world of TNA IMPACT Wrestling. Entering the TNA developmental system, they are put to the test by the likes of Hulk Hogan and British wrestling legend Rollerball Rocco, culminating with a match at the IMPACT ZONE in Orlando where they hope to impress the judges and TNA President Dixie Carter.