To Amartima Tis Mitros Mou

What do you think can happen when a mature millionaire man meets a charming woman with leftist beliefs? The answer is ... love at first sight! Everything starts at breathtaking Santorini, when a huge misunderstanding is created by two simultaneous funerals. The billionaire Stefanos Megapanos (Alexandros Antonopoulos), meets the left-belief-hairdresser Katia Tsirigoti (Renia Louizidou) and when the war between them shows inevitable, love wins the battle! Returning to Athens as a couple, they keep their relationship completely secret, but a big mess comes to upset their lives for good! The workaholic son of Stefanos, Apostolos (Tziovas Orestes), as a guest on a television show, he falls passionately in love with the makeup artist Elena Tsirigoti (Vicky Kavoura) ! In other words ... Katia's daughter! From that moment Katia and Stefanos start a love hide and seek, to hide their relationship from their children. But it's not so simple, as a lot of incredible situations bring them even closer!