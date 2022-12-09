To Be a Better Man

Not Available

Lu Yuan worked hard in America to become a Michelin 3-starred chef. To many, he is the Devil incarnate, reckless and wanton. But when it comes to the person he loves, he is an entirely different "good man," loyal, kind, and honest. After a nightmarish car accident takes away his friend, he returns home with his remains. There, he runs into the person he most doesn't want to see, and becomes entangled with his ex, Gan Jing, their old classmate, Jiang Haokun, and Haokun's younger sister, Jiang Lai.