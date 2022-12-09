To Be With You

Not Available

This work is composed of six stories, namely "New Year's Eve Dinner", "Youth Prosperity", "Very Summer", "Longing", "Youth Forever", "Laiwan Duck Blood Fan Soup", the overall name is " "The Agreement", which means that "building a well-off society in all respects by 2020" is a happy agreement between the party, the country and the people. In the context of this big "appointment", each story is composed of a series of small agreements. Some of these agreements are with the protagonist and himself, some with old friends, some with his family, and even with strangers. The six stories emotionally involve family affection, love, and friendship; the protagonist's age ranges from teenagers to old age; the regions range from urban to rural areas, from farmers to workers, to white-collar elites. "Promise" uses a rich perspective to show that people are fulfilling their "promise" happiness with themselves, with others, and with the country.