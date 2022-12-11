To Dear Myself

Not Available

Three female friends – Li Si Yu, Gu Xiao Ling, and Zhang Zhi Zhi – have a close bond and a shared goal: to make a success of their busy urban lives. But their lives have taken very different paths, and now present them with a host of very different obstacles. Li Si Yu is a focused woman with a brilliant career as a sales rep. She thinks she has met her perfect match in a boyfriend who also has a successful career. However, when he suddenly loses his job, the pressure starts to take a toll on their relationship. Things are a little different for Gu Xiao Ling, who has been holding out for Mr. Right. Beautiful and attractive, she has always relied on her many charms to help her on her quest, but she discovers that age is no longer on her side… until she meets a certain someone. Zhang Zhi Zhi, meanwhile, wants a quiet life.