To Dis Examartein

Not Available

Anna Ragia, news director for Channel Media Channel, is married for some years, with John Sotiropoulos is main newscaster in evening bulletin channel. Their marriage is going from bad to worse as Anna discovers every so often some new lover John. And while their relationship is intense crisis, the Board of the channel decides an important transcription, which will change the balance in the news release. In the Media Channel will be hired a famous announcer from another channel, Peter Athanasiadis. Anna then located in the following dilemma. On the one as wife wants to punish her ​​husband for what has been done, and the other, as news director wants to prevent the recruitment of Athanasiadis, because he is afraid he will overshadow her husband. This difficult problem takes to solve her mother, Yolanda, a shareholder of the channel and pectorals girlfriend chairman of the channel.