Starring Roger Kwok as Ho Tin Gwong (Morning Sir), a very dedicated police officer who is sharp and solves cases quickly, Flora Chan as Ho San, a wheelchair-bound novelist who writes detective novels, Benz Hui as Ho Dai Hor, Roger’s father, a policeman who was disgraced when he was found dead of drug overdose on a prostitute’s bed, Kiki Sheung as Mon Jer, Roger’s mother, a forensic technician, Patrick Tang, Cherie Kong…, “To Get Unstuck in Time” is a crime series full of suspense, twists and turns.