Starring Roger Kwok as Ho Tin Gwong (Morning Sir), a very dedicated police officer who is sharp and solves cases quickly, Flora Chan as Ho San, a wheelchair-bound novelist who writes detective novels, Benz Hui as Ho Dai Hor, Roger’s father, a policeman who was disgraced when he was found dead of drug overdose on a prostitute’s bed, Kiki Sheung as Mon Jer, Roger’s mother, a forensic technician, Patrick Tang, Cherie Kong…, “To Get Unstuck in Time” is a crime series full of suspense, twists and turns.
|Roger Kwok
|Morning Sir" Ho Tin-kwong
|Flora Chan
|Ko Shan
|Hui Siu-Hung
|Ho Tai-hor
|Kiki Sheung
|Cheung Yuet-ping
|Patrick Tang
|Hugo Yuen Chi-ko
|Cheung Chi-Gwong
|Ng Wai-fung
