Not Available

Welcome to the To Have & To Hold guide at TV Tome. We follow the lives of Annie (Moira Kelly) and Sean (Jason Beghe), a slightly "crazy" and confused newly-wed couple. He is a cop; she a public defender, and their cases quite often put them up against each other as we follow Annie and Sean in their professional and personal lives. Sean's big Irish family is also an important part of the story. There's his grumpy father Robert (John Cullum) and his generous but meddling mother Fiona (Fionnula Flanagan), and Sean's two rebellious younger brothers Tommy (Stephen Largay) and Michael (Jason Wiles), who are both cops. And last, but certainly not least, there's Sean's older brother Patrick (Stephen Lee), a firefighter and established family father who is going through a mid-life crisis. Coincidentally, Patrick's wife Carolyn (Colleen Flynn) is Annie's sister; making them all one big and ultimately eccentric family. To Have & to Hold was created by Joanne T. Waters, and