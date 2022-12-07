To Heart 2

Not Available

Following her graduation from middle school, Yuzuhara Konomi enters the same high school as Kouno Takaaki, her childhood friend. As the new school year begins, they meet their childhood friend Kousaka Tamaki, as well as many new acquaintances. Unbeknownst to the group, their encounters with each other will soon lead to many memorable adventures. Contrary to the name it's not a sequel to the first ToHeart anime. The main characters, who share a lot of similarities with the old main characters: Hiroyuki and Akari, are this time Takaaki and Konomi.