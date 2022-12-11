To Love, To Heal

Not Available

Xiao Shuiguang (Li Xi Rui) has become disgusted due to loss of boyfriend Yu Jinglan. A teaching accident, she met Zhang Zhenglan (Jiang Chao) - her student’ brother, a boss of game company. Zhang Zhenglan found that Shuiguang is the girl who had given his game ideas, began to show love to her. In this process, Shuiguang closed her heart due to the past, Zhang Zhenglan promised Xiao Shuiguang, "You keep your secret, I guard you." Xiao Shuiguang was touched, try to put down the inner bondage. At that time, Jiang Yuru (He Ruixian), who returned, became a stumbling block between them two. Meanwhile, Luo Zhi (Pang Hanchen) also revealed his heart to Xiao Shuiguang and Xiao Shuiguang chose to evade him. In the end, Jiang Yu Ru chose to quit, Luo Zhi due to Yu Jinglan’s dead choice to let her go. In Zhang Zhenglan and Xiao Shuiguang 's love is going to come out. The truth of the car accident surfaced, Zhang Zhenglan game company into a business crisis. After the efforts of all, Xiao Shuiguang finally open her heart to accepted Zhang Zhenglan's love bravely.