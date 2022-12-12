To Love With Love

Not Available

The Dumpling Queen tells the story of the heroines Zhu Enping (Chen Songling), Yu Zifeng (He Baosheng) and Deng Naiqiang (Li Yaoxiang) who grew up in a walled village. They are childhood sweethearts and have deep feelings. Feng was hit by a broken-up relationship, and when he was frustrated, he had to comfort him. Ping also helped Feng take care of the restaurant business and relieved him of the difficulties, so the two sparked emotional sparks, but they were opposed by the parents of both sides. Ping and Feng overcome all difficulties before they can form a couple. The Yu family’s family has fallen, the economy is in crisis,Feng took the risk, cheated to the bank, and was arrested and imprisoned. The Yu family declared bankruptcy. Faced with the dangers, the plane was determined to make a living by making dumplings as a hawker. Because the dumplings she made are delicious, the streets and alleys are heard, and the customers are here.