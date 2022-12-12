To Mikro Spiti Sto Pagkrati

Not Available

Eleni, Kyriakos and their four children live in a small house in Pagrati. Kyriakos works in the Municipality of Athens as a gardener. Eleni works as a cashier in a supermarket. She loves her husband and her children and faces daily difficulties with humor. When, however, she learns that Kyriakos is not only taking care of the plants, but also the body of a rich and fancy widow, Eleni turns from a sheep into a bull and decides to take revenge. And he takes it in various ways, moral and immoral, legitimate and unjust, comic and tragic.