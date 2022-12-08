Not Available

In a penthouse of a petty neighborhood of Athens, live Katerina, her mother and her niece. Karen is a woman hyperactive, energetic and slightly neurotic. He joined the company «COSMOS LTD - Advertisements-TV Shows Public Relations." Katerina has problems generally in relations with people, that creates, for example, the peculiar character. 'Crazy' call her friends, some micro-explosions but rather justified the absurd of everyday life. The main causes that agitate the nerves of Katerina are the reactions of her mother and niece in relationship with the pharmacist Chris and the negative attitude of the sister of the same subject. In COSMOS works and Helen, a young and beautiful girl who knows Jason and fall in love. The characters that surround the story is the "classical Greek" mother of Jason, her friend Helen Charis, the counterman in place throughout Phoebus and many other simple everyday heroes.