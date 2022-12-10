Not Available

To Serve and Protect is a Canadian documentary television series. It is somewhat similar to the American series COPS. The show documents the day-to-day events of police officers in Canadian cities such as Edmonton, Winnipeg, Vancouver as well as several other Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachments in British Columbia. In addition there are some episodes featuring trips to Las Vegas, Hong Kong, and Memphis, Tennessee. The program began in 1993 on KVOS, an American station that primarily targets the Vancouver market. Reruns of the original show currently air on Action