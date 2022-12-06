Not Available

Toad Patrol is a 1999 cartoon that tells the story of eight toadlets on their quest to find the Fairy Ring to Toad Hollow before the end of the migration season, or else they will all be transformed into lifeless Toadstools. Along the journey, the brothers and sisters learn to rely on each other and how to survive the hardships of their native forest. After gaining maturity and discovering many secrets about the Ancients, the toadlets' quest extends considerably; only them are courageous and resourceful enough to attempt the unthinkable and save those who have failed to reach Toad Hollow before them.