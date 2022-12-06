Not Available

Welcome to the Toast of the Town guide at TV Tome. The Toast of the Town guide covers the first 8 seasons of Ed Sullivan's long-running variety series. (Seasons 9 through 24 are on the The Ed Sullivan Show guide.) In 1948, the fledgling CBS television network was planning a weekly variety series. Newpaper columnist Ed Sullivan was chosen as host. The series premiered on June 20, 1948. From the very first broadcast, Mr. Sullivan was criticized for his lack of charisma. He looked stiff, awkward and uncomfortable. But Sullivan had an understanding of show business and his show gradually gained a following. On September 18, 1955, the series was given its new title The Ed Sullivan Show Thanks to everyone who's helped on this guide, including: --Jim Brent (of Burbank, CA), who provided most of the guest lists from 1952 through 1960. --Ben Hallums Rowe And thanks to Historic Films for their on-line database. Their website has been very helpful in verifing guest li