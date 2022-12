Not Available

Todos contra Juan (Everybody against John) is a weekly comical soap opera starring Gaston Pauls as a spoiled teen star, trying to get the lost glory he had in mid 1990's. Due to an incident, he caused, all the fame is gone. Nevertheless, Juan doesn't give up and try tirelessly rebuilding his career 15 years later. Juan will try any possible way to get in touch with famous actors in order to get back into the limelight.